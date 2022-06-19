20220620_MET_A1INDEX

A News
Something in the Water is back, but not at Virginia Beach. The festival’s creator, Pharrell Williams, moved the event to Washington, D.C., bec…
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
The state board has named Sharon Morrissey, the vice chancellor, as the interim leader.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t vetoing anything in the budgets the General Assembly adopted this month, but he is seeking changes to the spending p…
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
Senate Democrats dealt a double blow to the heart of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political agenda on Friday by rejecting his third attempt to tempor…
HOPEWELL — Four inmates escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia, officials announced Saturday.
Bearded guys, giant oil-drum smokers, refurbished garages, and lines that form early – the telltale signs of good barbecue. Spot them all at The Smoky Mug, the half-coffee shop, half-‘cue joint along the Brookland Park corridor.
Richmond police released the identity of the man who died June 2 after falling from the Forest Hill Avenue overpass onto Powhite Parkway.
ARLINGTON — Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t giving up on two potential political trophies in his first year as governor — a temporary suspension of …
