20220622_NAT_BRIEFS

Report: 2nd American killed in Ukraine war

The State Department confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine who is believed to be only the second American killed in the conflict there.

The department said Tuesday that Stephen Zabielski had died in Ukraine and that it is in touch with his family to provide consular support and assistance — they declined further comment.

The department did not provide a date or the circumstances of his death but an obituary published in his hometown newspaper said Zabielski, 53, had died on May 15.

2 Canadians stabbed to death in Mexico

Two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state, also home to resorts like Cancun and Tulum, said the man and the woman were found dead Monday at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort, and a third person was reported injured.

Prosecutors confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list for fraud charges.

Texas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car

A 5-year-old boy has died after being left in a vehicle in the Houston area as his mother prepared for a birthday party and as temperatures soared past 100 degrees, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the boy died Monday as his family was getting ready to celebrate his 8-year-old sister’s birthday. The boy, his sister and his mother went to the store to buy some items for the party, and when they returned home, the mother assumed both children made it out of the car on their own.

The sheriff said about two to three hours after the mother went into the house, she began looking for her son and went to the car.

The sheriff’s office said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stonehenge gathering for summer solstice

Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

About 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. on a clear, crisp morning, local police said.

It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather at the Neolithic monument to celebrate the solstice since 2019.

Police said the ambience was “convivial” and there were only two arrests — one for assault and one for drug possession.

Disney workers mark International Yoga Day

Disney workers traded their character costumes for yoga pants early Tuesday and planked, did the downward dog and folded into lotus poses at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate International Yoga Day.

More than 1,700 Disney workers spread out their yoga mats in front of Cinderella’s Castle in Florida, while another 1,000 workers started their morning with yoga in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California; some others participated at different properties, and others tuned in virtually.