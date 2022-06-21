20220622_NAT_PERSON

In a surprise move, comedian Dave Chappelle announced the student theater at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., will not bear his name.

It will instead be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.

The dedication had initially been postponed last November after critics blasted the comedian’s high-profile Netflix special, “The Closer,” as transphobic. Ellington students also raised concerns.

Chappelle told the audience Monday that while he thought the backlash against him lacked nuance and wasn’t about his work, he didn’t want a theater bearing his name to distract from students focusing on the meaning of their art.

Chappelle, who pledged to donate $100,000 to the school’s theater, said last October that having the theater named after him was “the most significant honor of my life.”

***

Stephen Colbert pronounced his staff members who were arrested at a congressional office building last week as guilty of “first-degree puppetry” and lashed out at those comparing the incident to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Seven people who identified themselves as affiliated with CBS' “Late Show” were detained by Capitol Police following reports of a disturbance at the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday night.

“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were 18 months ago and for a very good reason,” he said. “And if you don't know what the reason is, I know what news network you watch.”

CBS has said interviews conducted by Colbert's team were authorized and pre-arranged through congressional aides.

“An insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congressing and howling for the blood of elected leaders to prevent the peaceful transfer or power,” Colbert said. “This was first-degree puppetry. This was hijinks with intent to goof.”