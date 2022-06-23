20220624_NAT_PERSON

A California judge has approved a request by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s adult daughter to change her name and gender on her birth certificate.

Vivian Jenna Wilson filed the petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court the day after turning 18 in April.

She listed gender identity and an apparent dislike of her father as the reason for the change.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she wrote on the petition.

Judge Rafael Ongkeko approved the petition Wednesday in the Santa Monica Courthouse after no one objected to the change. The court order said a new birth certificate would be issued, reflecting the change.

Vivian will now legally use the last name of her mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008.

Musk, 50, has previously said he supports transgender people, though he was criticized for dismissing the use of different pronouns.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have split up two years after they were first linked, Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday.

News of the breakup comes just weeks after the Phoenix Suns guard, 25, accompanied the 26-year-old model to big sis Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian nuptials to Travis Barker, according to the outlet.

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” a source told the outlet.

But the pair may not have completely shut the book on their love story.

They’ve “had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page,” another insider told ET.

Though their goals might be taking them in different paths now, a source previously told the outlet in January that the then-lovebirds were “in a really great space,” and their relationship was “serious for sure.”