20220702_NAT_BRIEFS

Medal of Freedom to go to Biles, 16 others

President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate.

Biden’s honors list includes both living and deceased honorees from the worlds of Hollywood, sports, politics, the military, academia and civil rights and social justice advocacy.

The president will present the medals at the White House next week.

The honor is reserved for people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal public or private endeavors, the White House said.

2 dead, 3 wounded in Chicago shooting

Two men were killed and three more wounded when a gunman opened fire in Chicago’s Loop early Friday morning, police said.

The group of five men had left a downtown business and were in an argument with the unknown gunman when he pulled out a handgun and began firing shots, the Chicago Police Department wrote. Police reported the incident occurred at 1:44 a.m.

Police said no one is in custody at this time. Detectives are investigating the incident, police added.

Monkeypox spreads at 2 parties in L.A. County

Los Angeles County officials have reported limited local transmission of monkeypox, with some recent cases involving people who attended large events there and infected people who haven’t traveled out of state.

“There’s been some what we call ‘community transmission.’ That is, it’s not from travelers or people who went elsewhere and contracted monkeypox somewhere else. It’s actually, they got monkeypox here in L.A. County because it was transmitted from someone else here in L.A. County who had monkeypox,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Overall, there were 30 presumptive or confirmed monkeypox cases in L.A. County as of Thursday. No one in the county had been hospitalized or died from the disease as of last week.

Meanwhile, the geographic impact of the monkeypox outbreak continues to expand.

Thousands protest migrant deaths

Thousands of people in several Spanish cities Friday protested the deaths of at least 23 migrants last week at the frontier between the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Africa and Morocco amid growing calls for an independent, cross-border investigation.

The deaths occurred June 24 during repeated attempts by sub-Saharan migrants and asylum seekers to scale the border fence separating both territories. A sit-in protest to honor the victims was also expected in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

In Madrid, demonstrators filled the Callao Square and held signs that read “Borders Kill” and “No human being is illegal.” In Barcelona, participants, including many from the African diaspora, chanted against racism and colonialism.

Moroccan authorities said the migrants died as a result of a stampede.

The dead have yet to be identified.