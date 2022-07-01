20220702_NAT_PERSON

Kim Cattrall has landed another new gig.

The former “Sex and the City” star has been tapped to play a makeup mogul on Netflix’s upcoming queer-themed series “Glamorous.”

The streaming giant announced the casting notice on Thursday to close Pride Month 2022.

“Glamorous” revolves around Marco Mejia, a gender-nonconforming queer young man who lands a job working for makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

Cattrall, 65, and a Golden Globe Award winner, will play Addison, allowing her to return to the fashion forward, no-nonsense sensibilities that made her “Sex and the City” character Samantha Jones iconic.

Addison, a former supermodel, is the founder and CEO of the beauty brand that bears her name. According to the logline, the quick-witted exec is transforming her business and sees an opportunity for Marco to become a major player.

Production is underway, but a launch timetable has not been announced.

***

Poison frontman Bret Michaels says “an unforeseen medical complication” led to him being hospitalized Thursday shortly before the band was scheduled to take the stage in Nashville, Tenn.

The 59-year-old musician thanked fans on social media Friday morning for “all your well wishes” and apologized for canceling the performance.

“I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible,” Michaels wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!”

Michaels assured fans that he’s “working on being back [to] 100% very soon.”

Michaels, who has Type 1 diabetes, has suffered a number of health issues over the years, including a brain hemorrhage in 2010.