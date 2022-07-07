20220708_NAT_BRIEFS

Robbery lookout sentenced to 30 years

The lookout man in a botched Queens robbery where a veteran New York Police Department detective died from friendly fire was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life on a felony murder conviction.

Jagger Freeman, 28, didn’t pull the trigger Feb. 12, 2019, when his partner in crime sparked a deadly fusillade of bullets by pointing a fake gun at officers responding to a T-Mobile store heist in Richmond Hills.

Detective Brian Simonson, 42, was fatally shot in the chest by a colleague when the gunfire started.

Would-be robber Christopher Ransom was sentenced to 33 years in jail last November after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter and robbery.

Over 1,000 snails captured in Florida

Agriculture officials say they’ve captured more than 1,000 giant African land snails from Pasco County, Fla., since the invasive pest was first detected around New Port Richey in late June.

“Let me assure you: We will eradicate these snails,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

The snails can grow to 8 inches long and consume hundreds of kinds of plants. They also pose a health threat to anyone who comes into contact with them.

Fried warned people not to touch the snails and to call the department if they believe they spot some.

Italy to return home family whose son died

The Italian Foreign Ministry said Thursday it is working to quickly bring back from Egypt an Italian family whose 6-year-old son died suddenly in the leading Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and the parents ended up hospitalized.

Italian news reports said the child was believed to have suffered from a suspected case of food poisoning.

The ministry said Egyptian law enforcement and medical authorities had already opened an investigation into the July 2 death of Andrea Mirabile and ordered an autopsy.

The ministry said the mother, Rosalia Manosperti, had been released from the international hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the father, Antonio Mirabile, remained admitted.

Nuclear war would force ‘little ice age’

A fresh study on the global impact of a nuclear war has concluded any conflict would plunge the world into darkness, cause temperatures to plummet and wipe out much of the world’s sea life.

Researchers at Louisiana State University ran multiple computer simulations to assess the impact of global and regional nuclear conflicts on the world’s oceans. They found, in all scenarios, firestorms would release soot and smoke into the upper atmosphere, blocking out the sun and forcing temperatures to fall by an average of 13 degrees Fahrenheit in the first month.

That, in turn, would cause ocean temperatures to fall and sea ice to expand by more than 6 million square miles, blocking major ports.

The lead author, assistant professor Cheryl Harrison, said: “It doesn’t matter who is bombing whom. It can be India and Pakistan or NATO and Russia. Once the smoke is released into the upper atmosphere, it spreads globally and affects everyone.”