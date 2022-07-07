20220708_NAT_PERSON

James Caan, the actor known for his Oscar-nominated turn as Sonny Corleone in 1972’s “The Godfather,” along with a host of other tough-guy roles starting in the 1960s, died Wednesday. He was 82.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” Caan’s account tweeted Thursday.

As an actor, Caan wasn’t always as tough as many people thought. Apart from his role as Corleone, he sang and danced in 1982’s “Kiss Me Goodbye” and in 1975’s “Funny Lady,” where he played Billy Rose to Barbra Streisand’s Fanny Brice. In 1990’s “Misery,” he found himself at the mercy of Kathy Bates’ obsessed Annie Wilkes.

James Edmund Caan was born to German immigrant parents on March 26, 1940, in the Bronx in New York. He grew up in Queens and attended Michigan State University and Hofstra University.

His acting career began in the ’60s with roles in TV shows including “Dr. Kildare,” “Ben Casey,” “Death Valley Days” and “The Untouchables.” Caan’s first credited movie role was co-starring with Olivia de Havilland in the 1964 thriller “Lady in a Cage.”

Caan was married and divorced four times and has five children, including actor Scott Caan.

***

Emma Corrin, who portrays the late Princess Diana on “The Crown,” has made history as the first nonbinary person to grace the cover of Vogue magazine.

For the August 2022 edition, the U.K. native opened up about their identity and some of the complexities portraying of markedly feminine characters.

“In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed ,” said Corrin, 26.

In 2021, the Golden Globe Award winner came out as queer. Corrin

revealed to Vogue that they have gone on dates with men and women.

Corrin will lead an upcoming adaptation of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” and will star in the Prime Video 1950s based romantic drama “My Policeman.”