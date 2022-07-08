20220709_NAT_BRIEFS

Wildfire in Yosemite National Park grows

A fire that closed down a portion of Yosemite National Park grew to an estimated 250 acres, according to an update Friday.

The Washburn fire was reported Thursday afternoon near the lower Mariposa Grove close to the Washburn Trail.

The fire was mapped at 46 acres Thursday night but grew by five times, according to the update from Yosemite Fire. Additional resources have been ordered into the area, including engines, crews and aircraft.

No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued, but all areas in Wawona should prepare for potential evacuation, Yosemite Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2 filmmakers arrested over social media post

Iranian authorities arrested two filmmakers over an appeal they posted on social media, accusing them of links with opposition groups based outside the country and plotting to undermine the nation’s state security, Iran’s state-run news agency reported Friday.

According to IRNA, award-winning filmmaker Mohamad Rasoulof and colleague Mostafa Al-Ahmad were taken into custody for a social media post urging members of the Iranian security forces to lay down their weapons.

The hashtag #put—your—gun—down is a reference to the violent crackdown during the unrest following a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed at least 41 people earlier this year.

The report did not elaborate on when the two were arrested.

Young Thug’s nephew charged with murder

The nephew of rapper Young Thug has been charged with murder after police say he shot his girlfriend in the face .

Farderren Deonta Grier has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and cruelty to children in the fatal shooting of Destiny Fitzpatrick, police in East Point, Ga., told the New York Daily News. It’s unclear what led to the cruelty to children charge.

“At this time what is known is that an argument led to the fatal shooting.” a police spokesman told the Daily News .

Grier eventually admitted to police he’d shot Fitzpatrick, but initially claimed to have been defending himself against a pair of armed intruders, police told TMZ.

Tunisia: Tennis’ Jabeur should be ambassador

Ons Jabeur — the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam tennis final — is such a star in her homeland that the government wants to make her a special ambassador.

Jabeur faces Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s Wimbledon final after beating Tatjana Maria to also become the first African woman to reach a major final in the professional era.

Tunisia’s Minister of Youth and Sport, Kamel Deguiche, said her performance at Wimbledon “will mark history.”

He said the symbolic title of “Minister of Happiness” used to describe Jabeur “is well deserved.” But he wants the government to give her a real title: He said Jabeur should be designated an official ambassador of Tunisia.

“The state should have commitments to a person like Ons, given the services rendered to the homeland and her contribution to giving a shining image of Tunisia,” he said.