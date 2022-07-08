20220709_NAT_PERSON

“Bridgerton” executive producer Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn, the author behind the novels that the TV series is based on, are banding together to bring a new element to the Regency-era romantic hit.

They’re working on a prequel novel, Deadline reported Thursday.

The book, based off of the upcoming spinoff series about Queen Charlotte (played on the original show by Golda Rosheuvel), will detail the love between her and King George and its societal implications, according to Deadline.

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” said Rhimes, the Emmy-nominated “Grey’s Anatomy” creator and writer.

“Bridgerton,” which has been renewed for a third season, premiered on Netflix in late 2020 and quickly became a viral sensation. The sophomore season premiered earlier this year.

After about a month in viewers’ hands, the new season overtook its predecessor as Netflix’s “most popular English language series of all time with 627.11M hours viewed,” the company announced in April.

***

Doja Cat will go “upside down” for love.

The “Get into It” singer, 26, reached out to “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp to help her get a date with his co-star Joseph Quinn, who in the Netflix hit’s newest chapter plays Eddie Munson.

The actor, 17, posted a TikTok on her request.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu,” she wrote, according to the screenshot Schnapp shared. “Wait no. does he have a gf?”

“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Schnapp responded.

Doja Cat went on to say she wasn’t aware of 29-year-old Quinn’s social handles — after which Schnapp shared the account, like a dutiful Cupid.