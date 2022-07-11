20220712_NAT_BRIEFS

UN: world’s population to hit 8 billion in Nov.

The United Nations said Monday it expects the world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15th this year and it projects that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

The report, World Population Prospects 2022, put the population at 7.942 billion and forecast it will reach 8 billion on November 15th.

Footage from Uvalde could be released

The missing 77 minutes between the start of the Robb Elementary School shooting and the police shooting of suspect Salvador Ramos could finally be a little clearer.

Texas House Rep. Dustin Burrows, chairman of the special Texas House panel investigating the shooting, said Monday that both Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin have agreed to release at least some of the surveillance footage from inside the school.

The video would “contain no graphic images or depictions of violence,” he said, and would be specifically of the hallway after the shooter entered the classroom but before police finally made contact and killed him.

‘Horrified’ Paul Ryan wept during Jan. 6 riot

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan reportedly broke down in tears as he watched the mob of right-wing extremists storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A new book says the former Republican lawmaker from Wisconsin “found himself sobbing” as he watched the attempted insurrection unfold on television, journalist Mark Leibovich writes in his forthcoming book.

“I was absolutely horrified,” Ryan said of the Capitol attack.

Floating abortion clinic proposed in the Gulf

A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted.

The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state laws, that would offer first trimester surgical abortions, contraception and other care, said Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco.

The proposal comes as abortion access in the southern United States has been swiftly curtailed after the U.S. Supreme Court turned the issue of abortion back to the states.

Fla. man leads police chase on lawn mower

A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after trying to outrun deputies on a John Deere lawn mower, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Dusty Mobley, 40 of Holt, was taken into custody Saturday morning by OCSO deputies and faces multiple charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon and carrying a concealed handcuff key, according to OCSO.