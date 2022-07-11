20220712_NAT_PERSON

A member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge that could result in a prison sentence of over 11 years.

Jennifer Shah, 48, of Park City, Utah, entered the plea to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Manhattan federal court on Monday after signing a plea agreement with prosecutors a day earlier that carries a recommended sentencing range of 11 to 14 years behind bars.

She told a judge that starting in 2012, she took part in a massive telemarketing fraud for nearly a decade that prosecutors say cheated thousands of people nationwide, including some over age 55. She said she knew that she was teaming up with others to market products “that had little or no value” to people.

“I knew this was wrong and that many people were harmed and I’m so sorry,” Shah told Judge Sidney H. Stein.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 28. Shah remained free on bail but did not speak as she left the courthouse and walked a short distance to a waiting vehicle.

***

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed six shows on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour following last week’s health scare onstage.

The 74-year-old rock musician, who was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after he collapsed while performing in Michigan, has to push back the half-dozen tour stops “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health,” said his manager, Michael Vrionis, in a statement posted Saturday on Santana’s website.

The affected shows include concerts in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas and two shows in Texas scheduled for this week. A Pittsburgh show set for July 6 was already pushed to Aug. 4.

The Miraculous Supernatural tour, which the “Smooth” rocker is co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire, will resume in Paso Robles, Calif., on July 23 and will proceed as scheduled through the end of 2022, the statement said.