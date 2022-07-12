 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

20220716_INS_WEBBIMAGES

  • 0

This image of Stephan’s Quintet, a grouping of five galaxies, is made up of 1,000 individual images.

LEFT: The Cosmic Cliffs is the edge of the gigantic, gaseous cavity at the northwest corner of the Carina Nebula, which resides in the constellation Carina. The area, roughly 7,600 light-years away, is part of a star-forming region and was previously unable to be seen.

Images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most complex telescope ever, were released this week by NASA, beginning a new era in space observation. The telescope, launched into space on Dec. 25, 2001, has a primary mirror made of 18 separate segments. It is made of ultralightweight beryllium coated with gold. Webb’s five-layer sunshield is the size of a tennis court, and it reduces the effect of the sun more than 1 million times. In comparison to the Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is positioned farther away from Earth and has a much bigger mirror, longer wavelength coverage and improved sensitivity.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.

“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News