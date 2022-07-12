20220716_INS_WEBBIMAGES

LEFT: The Cosmic Cliffs is the edge of the gigantic, gaseous cavity at the northwest corner of the Carina Nebula, which resides in the constellation Carina. The area, roughly 7,600 light-years away, is part of a star-forming region and was previously unable to be seen.

Images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most complex telescope ever, were released this week by NASA, beginning a new era in space observation. The telescope, launched into space on Dec. 25, 2001, has a primary mirror made of 18 separate segments. It is made of ultralightweight beryllium coated with gold. Webb’s five-layer sunshield is the size of a tennis court, and it reduces the effect of the sun more than 1 million times. In comparison to the Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is positioned farther away from Earth and has a much bigger mirror, longer wavelength coverage and improved sensitivity.