20220720_NAT_BRIEFS

Explosion at Hoover Dam occurs; none hurt

A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, producing a cloud of thick, black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt, and electricity continued to flow from one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities, authorities said.

The fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was out within a half-hour, said Jacklynn L. Gould, the federal Bureau of Reclamation’s regional director for the Lower Colorado Region.

Visitors captured the scene on video and quickly shared it on social media.

The postings showed the explosion occurred at a building slightly downstream from the base of the dam.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it’s not clear how extensive the damage was to the transformer.

Man serving time accused in 2007 slaying

A man serving time in federal prison on weapons charges is now accused of killing an Alabama teenager in 2007, police said Tuesday.

Jhordis Deshon Woods, 39, was charged in the fatal shooting of Shaywanna Robinson, 16, who was killed when someone burst into a residence, fired a single shot and fled, authorities said.

Authorities didn’t say how Woods was linked to the case so many years later, and court records weren’t immediately available with details.

A federal judge sentenced Woods to almost eight years in prison in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in illegal possession of two guns.

Woods has been transferred to the jail in Mobile, Ala., where he previously lived, from a federal lockup in Sumter County, Fla., news outlets reported.

Bus rams into truck in Egypt, killing 23 people

A passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in southern Egypt early Tuesday, killing 23 people and injuring at least 30, authorities said.

The crash took place in the province of Minya. The bus was heading to Cairo, according to a local government statement.

The truck driver was changing tires on the roadside when the bus crashed into it, near the town of Malawi. Footage from the scene posted by local authorities showed the bus heavily damaged in the front half.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya. The Health Ministry said at least 16 of the injured were discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment.

Chicken hitches ride, winds up 13 miles away

A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state’s largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 65 miles per hour on an interstate.

Someone having coffee on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew the bird was in a predicament, WCAX-TV reported.

Fasano took the chicken home, gave her food and a place to nest and turned to social media. A Facebook post led to finding the chicken’s owners in Hinesburg. They were worried about the lost hen. The chicken is now home.

“I think about her, and I’m really happy it had a happy ending,” Fasano said.