20220720_NAT_PERSON

Steven Spielberg is the most commercially successful director of all time, drawing fame, acclaim and three Oscars for his work on high-profile feature films. But three-minute music videos shot on a cellphone?

The “Jurassic Park” director will make his music video debut with “Cannibal,” the new single from Marcus Mumford. The Mumford and Sons lead singer confirmed the news on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a photo of the 75-year-old director sitting in a rolling chair anchored by wife Kate Capshaw and training his phone on the singer.

“On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone,” Mumford wrote in a Twitter thread. “Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.”

There was no word yet on when the video would come out.

***

An iconic Marilyn Monroe dress and props from “Star Wars” and Marvel movies highlighted a heavyweight Hollywood auction that reached its grand finale Monday.

A white-and-sheer gown worn by Monroe in the 1954 musical-comedy “There’s No Business Like Show Business” was the priciest of the 1,700 items sold during four-day “Hollywood Legends” event, fetching $218,750.

That winning bid blew past the $80,000 to $100,000 price range estimated by Julien’s Auctions, which organized the event in Los Angeles.

Other top sellers included the red, white and blue shield handled by Chris Evans’ Captain America in the 2012 superhero blockbuster “The Avengers,” which went for $200,000.

A Stormtrooper helmet used in 1977’s original “Star Wars” movie sold for $192,000, while a hammer wielded by Chris Hemsworth’s titular superhero in 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” made $51,200.