20220724_NAT_BRIEFS

1 killed, 6 wounded in Washington shooting

A 32-year-old Tacoma man was killed and six people were injured in a shooting that occurred during an argument around 1 a.m. Saturday at a large gathering in downtown Renton, Wash., according to police.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.

One person taken to Valley Medical Center in Renton and another taken to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue did not suffer life-threatening injuries, said Renton police Detective Robert Onishi. The conditions of four people taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle were not known, Onishi said.

While trying to treat the man who suffered the most serious injuries, police and fire crews had to deal with a large, agitated crowd, according to Renton police. The man died while being transported in the fire department’s aid car, Onishi said.

The cause of the argument has not been determined.

2 quakes hit Iran’s Hormozgan province

Two moderate earthquakes rattled Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan on Saturday evening, the country’s state TV reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to the state-run IRNA news agency, but the quakes caused people to rush out and stay on the streets as several aftershocks jolted the area.

The TV report said that first, a magnitude 5.7 quake struck after 8 p.m. at a depth about 6 miles. The second, magnitude 5.8 temblor happened two minutes later, at a depth of 5.5 miles.

Earlier this month, a magnitude 6.2 quake killed five people and injured 44 in the same province.

Man executed for setting ex-wife on fire

A Chinese man convicted of killing his former wife by setting her on fire was executed in the southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday in a domestic violence case that had drawn national outrage.

Tang Lu set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was live-streaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.

Lamu’s sister had told the Paper, an official media outlet based in Shanghai, that her sister suffered domestic abuse at Tang’s hands for years and decided to divorce him as a result. Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread.

Tang had appealed his death sentence but lost in January.

Officer kills suspected drunken man

A suspected drunken driver has been shot and killed by a suburban police officer in Dallas after the driver refused to stop, fired repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander early Saturday, police said.

The man refused to stop for the officer in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford before 2 a.m., then led the officer on a pursuit while shooting at the officer, Bedford police said on Twitter.

The man stopped on a Dallas freeway and continued to fire at the officer, striking a bystander. The Bedford officer then fatally shot the driver, Dallas police said.

The bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and no officers were injured in the shooting, Dallas police said.