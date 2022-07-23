20220724_NAT_PERSON

It looks like the legal battle between exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has entered a new chapter.

A day after Heard filed her appeal on Thursday, Depp followed up with an appeal of his own. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor will challenge the verdict that awarded his ex-wife $2 million at the end of their defamation trial in June. Depp initially won $15 million in damages, but that sum was reduced to about $10.4 million in accordance with Virginia’s statutory limit.

“Mr. Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal,” a representative for Depp said in a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times. “But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”

***

Taurean Blacque, an Emmy-nominated actor who was known for his role as a streetwise detective on the 1980s NBC drama series “Hill Street Blues,” died in Atlanta last week after a brief illness. He was 82.

The New Jersey native began his acting career at the Negro Ensemble Company in New York. His training at the institute helped him secure guest roles on TV series including “Sanford and Son,” “What’s Happening,” “Good Times,” “Taxi” and “The Bob Newhart Show.”

On “Hill Street Blues,” he portrayed Neal Washington during the show’s entire run between 1981 and 1987. He earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series in 1981. Blacque starred with Vivica Fox on the NBC soap opera “Generations.”

***

R. Kelly’s manager was convicted of making a phone threat that gunfire was about to occur at a Manhattan theater preparing to show a documentary about the singer’s sexual abuse of women and girls.

A jury on Friday found Donnell Russell guilty of threatening physical harm through interstate communication but exonerated him on a conspiracy count. Sentencing was set for Nov. 21.