20220726_NAT_BRIEFS

Police shoot woman who shot up airport

A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” Garcia said.

Police later identified the woman as Portia Odufuwa and did not speculate as to her motive.

Man pleads not guilty to raping Ohio girl, 10

A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure.

The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in a court in Franklin County, home to the state capital Columbus. He could face life without parole.

Police say the man confessed to raping the girl on two separate occasions upon his July 12 arrest. He is being held without bond ahead of a hearing that’s yet to be scheduled.

Woman in GoFundMe scam sentenced to jail

Katelyn McClure’s story about a down-on-his-luck hero who’d spent his last $20 to help a stranger inspired thousands to contribute to a GoFundMe campaign that soon topped $400,000.

McClure, 32, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. On Thursday, she was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison and was ordered to pay $400,000 in restitution.

Less than an hour after the GoFundMe page went live, McClure texted a friend and said, “Ok so wait the gas part is completely made up, but the guy isn’t. I had to make something up to make people feel bad. So shush about the made up stuff,” according to federal prosecutors.

Paroled bank robber robs the same bank

A Miami bank robber returned to the scene of the crime after his release from federal prison, robbing one of the same banks that led to his conviction in 2011.

That earned Leonard Williams, 58, another four years, nine months in federal prison after his July 19 sentencing.

After serving 85% of his original sentence, Williams was allowed to enter supervised release on Nov. 30, 2021. He failed to check in with his probation officer. Instead, his guilty plea said, Williams turned up two days later at the Ocean Bank branch bearing a note for the teller: “This Is A Bank Robbery Give Me All CASH.”

Chess-playing robot breaks child’s finger at Moscow event

A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and broke it during last week’s Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday.

“The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergei Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. “Of course, this is bad.”

Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot that appeared in many previous events without incident.