20220727_NAT_BRIEFS

2nd teen charged with killing church leader

A second 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the carjacking and shooting of a United Methodist Church leader in Memphis, Tenn., police said.

The teenager was charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and other offenses after meeting with investigators Friday to discuss the killing of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, Memphis police told The Associated Press late Monday.

Eason-Williams was shot and a teen drove away in her vehicle, police said, citing video footage recovered by authorities.

28 dead, 60 sick from spiked liquor in India

At least 28 people have died and 60 others became ill from drinking altered liquor in western India, officials said Tuesday.

Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat state, where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. It was not immediately known what chemical was used to alter the liquor.

Ashish Gupta, Gujarat state’s police chief, said several suspected bootleggers who were involved in selling the spiked alcohol have been detained.

In 2020, at least 120 people died after drinking tainted liquor in India’s northern Punjab state.

Coin bearing the zodiac found off Israel’s coast

Israel’s Antiquities Authority said Monday it discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa.

The coin bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna.

Experts say the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, who ruled between the years 138–161 A.D. It is part of a series of 13 coins depicting the 12 zodiac signs and one of the entire zodiac wheel.

The antiquities authority said it was the first time such a coin has been found off the Israeli coast.

UK’s Johnson gives award to Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award, drawing comparisons between the two leaders in times of crises.

Zelenskyy accepted the award by video link during a ceremony at Johnson’s London office that was attended by members of the Churchill family, Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and Ukrainians who have received training from British soldiers.

Zelenskyy thanked Johnson and Britain for their support.

Napping linked to high blood pressure, stroke

According to a new study, published this week in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, napping on a regular basis triggers an elevated risk of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke.

Researchers found snoozing during daylight hours is associated with a 12% higher risk of blood pressure and a 24% higher risk of having a stroke when compared with those who never nap.

More than 500,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69 who lived in the United Kingdom between 2006 and 2010 were involved in the study.