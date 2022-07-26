20220727_NAT_PERSON

“Wild-N-Out” host Nick Cannon welcomed his eighth child with the recent birth of a new baby with Bre Tiesi.

The 31-year-old Instagram model announced the birth of the couple’s son on social media, sharing a slideshow of photos from the birthing experience.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

Tiesi later shared a “very emotional labor and delivery vlog,” which revealed the newborn’s name, Legendary Love.

The baby is Tiesi’s first child with Cannon, who has fathered seven other children with four women.

The 41-year-old shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with singer Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with model Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ and entrepreneur Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, a 5-month-old, with model Alyssa Scott.

******

A sequel to the recently released spy thriller “The Gray Man” starring Ryan Gosling is in development at Netflix, as is a spinoff that will explore an entirely different story line, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Gosling and directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo will each return for the sequel film.

“With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe,” the Russos said in a statement.

The announcement comes after “The Gray Man” debuted last Friday as the No. 1 film on Netflix in 92 countries.

Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote “The Gray Man,” returns to pen the script for the sequel. Little is known about the spinoff, but Netflix announced the script will be handled by “Deadpool” screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.