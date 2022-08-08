20220809_NAT_BRIEFS

Man livestreamed and then killed his 3 kids

A man authorities say shot and killed his three young children before turning the gun on himself livestreamed threatening messages on social media shortly before the killings, Oklahoma City police said Monday.

Police identified the man as Francoise Littlejohn, 30, and said in a news release that a relative saw the livestream early Saturday morning and notified police.

About three hours later, a jogger in the northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood spotted the car with the four bodies inside and called police.

Petito’s family files $50 million lawsuit

Gabby Petito’s murder “might have been prevented” if Moab, Utah, police had stepped in, according to a new lawsuit filed by her family.

A notice of claim for a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses three Moab officers and 10 others of “negligent failure” in their investigation into the alleged assault between 22-year-old Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, just weeks before he murdered her in August 2021.

Petito’s family has also sued Laundrie’s parents, accusing them of stalling the investigation while knowingly hiding their daughter’s murder.

Giuliani won’t testify in Ga. election probe

Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said.

A judge last month had ordered Giuliani, a Trump lawyer and former New York City mayor, to appear before the special grand jury Tuesday.

But Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press on Monday that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, had excused Giuliani.

School policy bans “divisive concepts”

A central Minnesota school district is clashing with the teachers union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion.

The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the district’s schools.

Policy opponents say the district is trying to stifle free speech, suppress LGBTQ students and advocates, and prohibit the accurate teaching of history and other subjects. And a few groups are threatening to sue the district if the policy is implemented, the Star Tribune reported.

Buffalo hurts deputy; owner gored to death

A buffalo charged and seriously injured a Kansas sheriff’s deputy one day before the animal’s owner was found gored to death, authorities say.

Ellsworth County Sheriff Murray Marston said in a news release that the buffalo had wandered onto a state highway and the deputy was trying to get the animal back in a pasture when it charged Sunday night.

That deputy underwent surgery and is in stable condition, Marston said.

Then on Monday morning, dispatchers got a call from a woman who said that she had found her nephew dead in a pen.