20220809_NAT_PERSON

Snoop Dogg will be back in metro Atlanta soon for a new comedy, “The Underdoggs.”

The movie, which Snoop Dogg will produce with Kenya Barris and MGM, will begin production Sept. 26.

In the film, Snoop Dogg plays a former NFL star who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his career.

This movie “is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15-plus years with the Snoop Youth Football League,” Snoop Dogg said in a news release.

The movie, which is budgeted at $30 million, is set to be released Oct. 20, 2023.

***

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together.

A representative for Kardashian said Monday that the “Kardashians” star and NBA player have a new baby boy. Their son’s birth comes less than a month after news broke that the former couple would welcome the child via surrogate.

The newborn, who was conceived in November, will be the sibling of the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter, True. The baby marks Thompson’s fourth child and Kardashian’s second.

***

A Los Angeles community is rallying around the woman whose home caught fire after being struck by actress Anne Heche’s car last week.

Neighbors have raised more than $50,000 to support Lynne Mishele after her Mar Vista home was destroyed in the crash that left Heche hospitalized with significant burns but in stable condition.

The online fundraiser set up by two neighbors over the weekend has received more than $57,000 a day after it launched.

“Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire,” reads the GoFundMe page.

The 53-year-old Heche, who received a Daytime Emmy in 1991 for the soap opera “Another World,” crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the house and it

went “almost all the way through” the home, which caught fire nearly immediately, witnesses said. The incident occurred before 11 a.m. local time, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.