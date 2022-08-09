20220810_NAT_PERSON

For about a year, Ashton Kutcher had difficulty seeing, hearing and walking.

The actor revealed his battle with vasculitis - an autoimmune disease that inflames the blood vessels - in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.” According to a clip of the episode, Kutcher spoke of his health struggles while hiking through a thick forest with adventurer Bear Grylls.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be able to see again. I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to hear again. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to walk again,’” said Kutcher, who is known for his roles in “That ‘70s Show” and “The Butterfly Effect.”

“I’m lucky to be alive,” he added.

It is not clear which type of vasculitis Kutcher suffered from or what triggered his case, but most types of the condition are considered rare.

***

Live from the Emmys, it’s Kenan Thompson.

The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman will host next month’s TV awards show, NBC announced Tuesday.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson, 44, has been a staple at the Peacock network, currently as the longest-running cast member on “SNL,” where he’ll begin his 20th year this fall.

“We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be hosted at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12 as well as air live on NBC and be available for streaming on Peacock.