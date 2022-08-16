20220817_NAT_BRIEFS

U.K. first to approve an omicron booster

Britain has become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine booster for adults that targets both the omicron variant and original virus that circulated in 2020, its health regulator said Monday.

The new shots, which were developed by Moderna, will give British health officials a “sharpened tool” in the fight against the coronavirus as it continues to evolve, said June Raine, head of the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Jill Biden positive for ‘mild’ case of COVID

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.

The Bidens have been vacationing in South Carolina since Aug. 10, and the 71-year-old first lady began experiencing symptoms on Monday.

Scotland first to offer free period products

Scotland is offering tampons and other period products free to anyone who needs them — the first nation in the world to do so — as part of a push to end “period poverty.”

From this week, menstrual products will be available free in public spaces such as community centers, pharmacies and youth clubs, in line with legislation initially approved in 2020.

Group wants statue of euthanized walrus

A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.

Known affectionately to fans as Freya, the walrus became a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord in recent weeks despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the animal.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the group had raised $16,143, according to the fundraising website.