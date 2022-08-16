20220817_NAT_PERSON

Oscar winner Viola Davis is joining the “Hunger Games” prequel as the villainous head game-maker Dr. Volumnia Gaul in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” based on the novel by the original trilogy’s scribe, Suzanne Collins.

“The ‘Hunger Games’ films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,” said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The film will center on the original films’ President Coriolanus Snow (played in those installments by Donald Sutherland) and his tyrannical legacy by focusing on him as a teenager, brought to life by Tom Blyth.

Davis — whose resume boasts an Oscar, Emmy and two Tony awards — isn’t the only acclaimed actor to be lending her talents to the decades before Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) dismantled the dystopian universe of Panem’s sadistic Capitol. Also starring in the film are Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera, Peter Dinklage and “Euphoria” breakout Hunter Schafer.

***

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh ended their relationship earlier this year, the "Little Women" star has confirmed. And there's a reason we didn't know about it until now.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Tuesday. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together.”

This isn't the first time the Oscar nominee has opened up about the online harassment she and the "Scrubs" alumnus endured while they were together. When they began dating a couple of years ago, many were quick to judge the age gap between Braff, 47, and Pugh, 26.

In April 2020, the "Black Widow" actor took to Instagram to shame people for sharing their unsolicited thoughts about the couple and their age difference on social media.

"I am 24 years old," Pugh said at the time. "I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you."