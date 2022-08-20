20220821_NAT_BRIEFS

Mogadishu hotel siege day 2; at least 20 dead

Somalia’s security forces battled militant fighters for a second consecutive night in Mogadishu’s Hayat hotel, the largest siege in the country since Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected president in May.

At least 20 people have died since militants stormed the hotel in downtown Mogadishu late Friday. Hayat hotel manager Ismail Abdi said security forces were trying to contain remaining members of the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered. About 40 people were wounded in the blasts, some critically, and admitted to the hospital.

Mexico arrests ex-AG in missing kids case

Federal prosecutors said Friday they have arrested the attorney general in Mexico’s previous administration on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teacher college.

Prosecutors also announced they had issued arrest warrants in the case against 20 army soldiers and officers, five local officials, 33 local police officers and 11 state police, as well as 14 gang members.

The roundup included the first arrest of a former attorney general in recent history, and one of the biggest mass arrests ever by civilian prosecutors of Mexican army soldiers.

There has been no evidence that any of the students could still be alive.

Injunction sought for Abe’s state funeral

Members of a Japanese citizens’ group filed a lawsuit Friday in Osaka District Court seeking an injunction against a planned state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, claiming the event is unconstitutional.

The government decided at a Cabinet meeting that the state funeral will be held on Sept. 27.

The plaintiffs argue that the law does not provide a basis for holding the state funeral and that it is an illegal use of government funds.

Customer kills security guard at Texas eatery

A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the facility’s rules, police said.

Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, Texas, died after being shot Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday in a news release.

The suspected gunman, 48-year-old Toussel Kuhn, was arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the scene and then crashing his vehicle .

Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring

Part of a human foot, inside a shoe, found floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park this week appears to be related to a death from July, the National Park Service said Friday.

An employee of the Wyoming park found the foot last week in Abyss Pool, part of the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park.

The fatality joins more than 20 other deaths in the hot springs of Yellowstone since 1890. Before July, the most recent death was in 2016, when a 23-year-old man walked off a boardwalk and fell into Norris Geyser Basin, the hottest thermal region in the park.