20220821_NAT_PERSON

The family of the late actor Bill Paxton has agreed to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died in 2017, according to a court filing Friday.

The suit, filed against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center over four years ago, had been set to go to trial next month. But attorneys for Paxton’s wife of 30 years, Louise, and their two children filed a notice in Los Angeles Superior Court that they had agreed to settle the case.

“The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” said plaintiffs’ lawyers Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg in a statement. The terms are confidential, the attorneys said. The agreement must still be approved by a judge.

The cause of death for Paxton, who starred in such films as “Apollo 13,” “Titanic” and “Aliens” and in “Big Love” on TV, was a stroke 11 days after Dr. Ali Khoynezhad operated to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage, according to his death certificate.

Paxton was among the industry’s busiest actors from the early 1980s until his death, amassing nearly 100 credits, including “Twister” and “Weird Science.” He was starring in the CBS drama series “Training Day” when he died.

***

The New York State Police failed to follow proper procedures when investigating and disciplining a trooper who had a romantic relationship with one of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughters, according to a new report released Friday.

Inspector General Lucy Lang’s office found state police officials dropped the ball after being informed in May 2020 that trooper Dane Pfeiffer was dating Cara Kennedy-Cuomo while assigned to the ex-governor’s protective detail.

The report targets police Superintendent Kevin Bruen’s decision to forgo formal punishment for Pfeiffer, instead allowing him to be reassigned, and punishing a supervisor who knew of the dalliance but failed to inform the IG’s office about the incident.