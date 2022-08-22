20220823_NAT_BRIEFS

Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown, suspect in custody

A woman shot and killed two people and wounded a third Monday at two different locations in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city’s airport, police said.

Atlanta police said they did not immediately know what prompted the attack or whether the victims were targeted. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district striking as classes loom

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday were on the picket lines after voting to go on strike — a move that comes two days before classes are scheduled to resume.

More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. The union represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees.

NYC jail stabbings, slashings up 71% despite fewer detainees

City jail stabbings and slashings are on an alarming rise even as the numbers of detainees being housed in the facilities sinks, city statistics show.

For the first seven months of 2022, 296 such incidents were reported — up 71% from the 173 reported in the same period last year, the data show. The number of stabbings and slashings in July alone hit 42, nearly matching the 44 reported in the first seven months of 2016 — the year a federal monitor was named to address jail violence.

Kyle Rittenhouse police selfie is circulating, sparking outrage

A photo of a Texas police officer posing for a selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse has sparked outrage on social media.

The photo was posted to the Thrall Police Department’s official Facebook page earlier this month. It has since been removed, but the image is circulating widely on social media.

“Make those stops, you never know who you might meet,” the post read. “Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas.”

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot

Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.

The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing a scheme .

Driver arrested in wrong-way crash that killed 5 in Florida

A man who troopers say was behind the wheel in a wrong-way crash that killed five young adults on the Palmetto Expressway has been arrested, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Maiky Simeon, 30, who lives in a Miami-Dade County, is facing five counts of vehicular homicide, his arrest report shows. He remains in the hospital.