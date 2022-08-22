20220823_NAT_PERSON

Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday.

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.

The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the pandemic began. The queen’s official residence is Buckingham Palace in London, but some British media reports have said the monarch, 96, may now permanently reside in Windsor.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September.

Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831 , is a four-bedroom home of relatively modest size . But the pair will retain their Kensington Palace apartment as their official working base.

***

Britney Spears’ first release since she was released from a 13-year legal arrangement that placed her father as her conservator is about to hit the digital streaming universe — and she’ll be joined by none other than Sir Elton John.

On Friday, the British singer — known for decades of No. 1 hits, unforgettable duets and a monumentally absurd collection of sunglasses — announced on Instagram that the duo’s highly anticipated duet will drop on Aug. 26.

The soon-to-be-released duet will be a new take on John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” — and it will also be Spears’ first official new release in nearly six years.