20220824_NAT_BRIEFS

Former Louisville police officer pleads guilty in Taylor case

A former Louisville, Ky., police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.

Federal investigators said Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a cover story when Taylor’s March 13, 2020, shooting death by police began gaining national attention.

Testimony: Florida school shooter Cruz was intellectually slow

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for mass murder.

He remained socially and behaviorally stunted through elementary school, a special education counselor also testified.

Georgia police officers won’t face any charges in Brooks shooting

A specially appointed prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not pursue charges against the two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks during a 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man’s fatal shooting.

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, said he believes Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks in June 2020, acted appropriately. He also said the second officer involved in the encounter, Officer Devin Brosnan, will not be charged.

Oklahoma deputy stable after shooting that killed colleague

An Oklahoma deputy sheriff remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday following a shooting that killed a fellow deputy in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Aaron Brilbeck said the wounded deputy has “decades” of experience, but declined further comment and did not release the wounded deputy’s name.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz died Monday after being shot while serving eviction-related papers at a home in southwest Oklahoma City, according to county Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

Florida mail carrier dies after being attacked by five dogs

Five dogs fatally mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, Putnam County officials said.

The 61-year-old woman later died of injuries suffered in the attack, the postal service said in a statement Tuesday.

The county’s animal control unit took custody of the dogs.

Hurricane season might conclude August without a named storm

The hallmark of the 2022 hurricane season — so far — has been uncharacteristic calmness, and the benign conditions might not change for the remainder of August, forecasters say.

This could be just the third August since 1961, and the first August since 1997, without a named storm, according to AccuWeather.