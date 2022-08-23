20220824_NAT_PERSON

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said. Pelosi will work eight hours in the court’s work program in lieu of the remaining day, Solga said during Pelosi’s sentencing, which he did not attend.

State law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court.

As part of his probation, Pelosi will also be required to attend a three-month drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine will start. He will also have to pay nearly $7,000 in fines, the judge said.

Eminem is going gospel.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound rapper's collaboration with Kanye West has found its way onto DJ Khaled's latest album, "God Did." The track listing for the set, which is due to be released Friday, was announced Tuesday.

Eminem appears on "Use This Gospel (Remix)," which is credited to producers Dr. Dre and The ICU.

The original "Use This Gospel" is a track on West’s 2019 album, "Jesus is King."

The track marks Em's first teaming with West since 2009's "Forever," a group cut that also featured Drake and Lil Wayne.