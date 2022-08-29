20220830_NAT_BRIEFS

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after an engine problem

NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminated in unexplained trouble related to an engine.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be delayed until mid-September or later.

The mission will be the first flight in NASA’s Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.

CDC suspending home-delivery test for COVID due to lack of funding

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon stop mailing free at-home COVID-19 tests due to lack of congressional funding, the agency said Sunday.

The White House and the CDC told CNN that in the absence of funding, there’s a need to preserve supply for an expected surge in COVID cases this fall, so the program will be suspended Friday.

All is not lost, however. Free testing is still available at retailers and pharmacies, and insurers are still required to provide or reimburse up to eight tests monthly to clients free of charge.

Man suspected of killing 3 randomly ‘terrorized’ Detroit, chief says

A 19-year-old man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets over roughly two hours may have been emboldened when he didn’t encounter police after the first shooting, the mayor said Monday.

No one called 911 when a 28-year-old man was shot Sunday, less than two miles from a police station, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The shootings created anxiety all day Sunday until the man was peacefully arrested about 12 hours later, following a tip from someone close to him. Police said he may have a mental illness.

Vegan mom in Florida gets life in prison for starvation death of son

A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.

Her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, remains in jail awaiting trial on the same charges.

The Cape Coral, Fla., couple had two other children, ages 3 and 5, who also were malnourished, investigators said. A fourth child had previously been removed due to malnutrition.

San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopedic footwear for condition

A member of the San Diego Zoo’s African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition.

The 4-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot, which covers a range of avian foot problems, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said Monday in a news release.

If left untreated, bumblefoot can lead to sepsis and death by infection.