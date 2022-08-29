20220830_NAT_PERSON

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday before she closed out the show with a big announcement: her new album.

“I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out Oct. 21,” Swift said after she won video of the year for her project “All Too Well: The Short Film” (10-minute version), which claimed best long form video and direction. “I will tell you more at midnight.”

Swift said on social media that her upcoming 10th studio album would be called “Midnights,” which she says will involve “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” Her upcoming album comes after she released “Folklore” and “Evermore.” Both projects came out five months apart two years ago. “Folklore” won album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Rapper Jack Harlow made his mark throughout the show. He kicked it off with a performance inside a mock airplane walking down aisle while performing his hit song “First Class,” which was sampled by Fergie’s “Glamorous.” The rapper joined Fergie onstage while she sang her 2006 jam.

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as the Moon Man nearly three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with his former wife Amber Heard. The 59-year-old actor appeared to float from the ceiling while wearing the iconic astronaut outfit with his face digitally inserted into costume’s helmet.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp told the audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Lizzo had Swift dancing out of her seat while she performed her new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” Lizzo won an award for video for good for “About Damn Time.”

Harlow joined LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show’s hosts. Harry Styles won album of the year for “Harry’s House.” He was unable to attend the awards due to his show at Madison Square Garden in New York.