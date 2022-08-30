20220831_NAT_BRIEFS

Top Secret Service official at center of Jan. 6 investigation retires

Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official at the center of the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol, has retired.

“We can confirm that Anthony Ornato retired from the U.S. Secret Service today in good standing after 25 years of devoted service,” said Secret Service Special Agent Kevin Helgert in a statement late Monday.

Ornato, as head of President Donald Trump’s personal security detail, grew close to the then-president, who hired him as White House deputy chief of staff for operations — a highly unprecedented transition in the agency’s history.

Russian liberal sentenced for 2020 post comparing Stalin to Hitler

A Moscow court on Tuesday handed a 15-day prison sentence to a liberal politician who drew parallels on social media between Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s regime and Nazi Germany.

Leonid Gozman, 72, was sentenced for his 2020 Facebook post in which he mocked the Russian legislation that banned likening the Soviet Union to Nazi Germany, saying that “it’s wrong to put an equal mark between them — Hitler was an absolute evil and Stalin even worse.”

On Tuesday, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court ruled that Gozman’s remark violated the law.

Fugitive Marine on US Marshals list of ‘Most Wanted’ arrested for killing

Raymond “RJ” McLeod, a former Marine put on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List, was captured in El Salvador more than six years after he allegedly murdered his then-girlfriend inside a California apartment.

Krystal Mitchell was discovered beaten to death inside an apartment at the Allied Gardens complex in San Diego on June 10, 2016. At the time she’d been visiting friends in the city with McLeod, who is believed to be the last person to see her alive.

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling in June

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”

The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.

South Carolina sheriff: Intoxicated man’s target practice kills neighbor

A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said.

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.

She reportedly died in her home with her children unhurt nearby.

Tate worried about gunfire near her property in a tightly clustered neighborhood for months, family members told news outlets.