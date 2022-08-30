20220831_NAT_PERSON

Three-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown is focusing on film following his six years as Randall Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us,” which aired its final episode in May.

“I like film right now,” Brown told New York Daily News. “I love the variety of opportunities to play different characters after having played one character for six years.”

“Maybe a few years down the road, when my family gets tired of me jumping from place to place ... I would come back to doing another series,” he added. I think 10 to 13 episodes would be lovely because then it still affords you the opportunity to play in other sandboxes, which I think is really important to me.”

Brown has a new movie arriving in theaters and on Peacock on Friday: “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” which stars the actor as a megachurch pastor embroiled in a scandal. His other films include “Black Panther” and “Frozen II.”

“Chicago P.D.” is saying goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer, who has starred as Det. Jay Halstead since 2014, when the Dick Wolf production premiered on NBC, the 38-year-old actor confirmed in a statement to Variety.

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show,” Soffer, who will exit during the upcoming 10th season, said in a statement. “I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Soffer originated the role of Halstead in the first episode of season two of “Chicago Fire.”

Soffer’s departure from “Chicago P.D.” isn’t the first to shake up the procedural of late. Gwen Sigan, formerly the writer and executive producer, became showrunner late last year after the show bid farewell to Rick Eid, who serves in the role on Wolf productions “Law & Order” and “FBI.”