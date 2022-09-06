20220907_NAT_PERSON

Justin Bieber has suspended the rest of his world tour to focus on his health.

A day after he posted photos from his Brazil performance at the Rock in Rio festival, he told TMZ he was canceling the remaining 70 shows scheduled through March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

The 28-year-old singer began touring in March but postponed the North American leg in early June after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis.

“I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” Bieber said in a statement. “ I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! ”

***

Singer-actor Josh Groban will star in the 2023 production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” alongside Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, producers announced Tuesday.

Preview performances of the musical begin Feb. 26 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on West 46th Street in New York City while opening night is slated for March 26.

Tickets are available now through American Express Early Access while the presale period starts Sept. 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 19.