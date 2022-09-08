20220909_MET_QUEEN_FRONT

READ: See text from Queen Elizabeth II’s 2007 speech to legislators. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

WATCH: The owner of Penny Lane Pub in downtown Richmond talks about Queen Elizabeth. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

More photos See more photographs of the queen during her 70 years in power.

One to remember RTD photographers recall the queen’s visit to the state Capitol.

The new king After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne.

‘End of an era’ Richmonders reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Va. is for royalty Late British monarch a presence in Virginia during its highs and lows.

Record-breaking reign