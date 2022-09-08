CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: Britain’s Prince Philip kneeled in front of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Queen Elizabeth smiled at her husband, Prince Philip, in 1980 during a meeting with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. In 2011, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip rode in the parade during the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. The pair waved to the crowd from Buckingham Palace after their wedding in 1947. Queen Elizabeth II attended the opening of Parliament in 1966.
20220909_MET_QUEEN_PHOTOS
Related to this story
Most Popular
High school football Week 2: Player of the week poll, local game summaries, and scores from around the state
Thursday's high school football scores from around the state with summaries of local games.
NORFOLK – The YMCA. Cotton-Eye Joe. Living on a Prayer.
Fire department officials said the Richmond Police Department is still in the process of identifying the body recovered about 200 yards down river from the Riverside Meadow.
No foul play is suspected, police said.
In the video, a man can be seen taunting a delivery driver, kicking and hitting the driver's car and slamming the door. The driver sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray, but the man kept circling the automobile.
A story in The New Yorker detailed what it termed the decline of a nursing home once run by the Little Sisters of the Poor. Virginia has no law requiring a minimum number of staffers.
Ex-owner of South Richmond assisted living home gets 2 years in $823K federal health care fraud case
Mable Jones, now 79, traveled frequently to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, "where she gambled away resident funds and made lavish retail purchases," a prosecutor said.
NORFOLK — As Old Dominion fans climbed over the railings and spilled onto the field at Ballard Stadium in celebration Friday night, most of Vi…
Wes Freed, a Richmond artist who created album covers for Drive-By Truckers and other rock bands, died on Sunday at the age of 58. Freed was d…