20220911_NAT_BRIEFS

EPA loses key ruling as Flint, Mich., residents pursue water claims

A judge blocked the Environmental Protection Agency from appealing a key ruling in a lawsuit claiming negligence by the federal government in Flint’s lead-contaminated water in 2014-15.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy ruled in 2020 that Flint residents could sue the EPA. Now, two years later, she said she won’t put the case on hold to allow the government to appeal that decision .

Fiery crash of bus, fuel tanker kills at least 18 in northern Mexico

A fiery crash between a tanker truck carrying fuel and a passenger bus Saturday killed at least 18 people in northern Mexico, authorities reported.

The collision left both vehicles completely burned. Police photos showed the bus was reduced to charred metal.

Tamaulipas state police initially found nine sets of remains, but by early afternoon prosecutors said nine more had been recovered. The death toll could rise, they said.

Man accused in Memphis jogger’s death faces charges in earlier case

The man charged with killing a Tennessee teacher who was abducted during a pre-dawn run has been indicted on separate charges stemming from an alleged kidnapping in 2021.

Cleotha Henderson was rebooked at the Shelby County Jail on Friday on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The indictment stemming from the alleged attack last year was issued Thursday, days after Henderson’s arrest in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and kindergarten teacher.

Alabama Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police

A Black pastor in Alabama who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town filed a federal lawsuit alleging the ordeal violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems, including emotional distress and anxiety.

Michael Jennings, 56, was arrested in May after a white neighbor called 911 and said a “younger Black male” and gold SUV were at a house while the owners — who are friends of Jennings and asked him to watch their home — were away.

Jennings identified himself as “Pastor Jennings” but refused to provide identification to the officers — he was arrested on a charge of obstructing government operations after a 20-minute confrontation that included raised voices on both sides.

5 dead, 6 rescued after New Zealand boat flips in possible whale strike

Five people died Saturday in New Zealand after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities said, in what may have been a collision with a whale. Another six people were rescued.

Police said the 28-foot boat overturned near the South Island town of Kaikoura.

Kaikoura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce described it as a “devastating and unprecedented” event.

Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle told The Associated Press that the water was dead calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.

He said there were some sperm whales in the area and also some humpback whales traveling through.