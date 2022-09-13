20220914_NAT_BRIEFS

U.S. says Russia covertly spent $300 million to sway foreign elections

Russia has secretly funneled more than $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates since 2014 in an effort to influence elections in more than two dozen countries, a senior U.S. official said.

Russia transfers the funds — cash, cryptocurrency and non-monetary contributions — using intermediaries including security services, oligarchs and supposedly independent foundations or think tanks, the State Department said in a note to dozens of U.S. embassies that was shared with reporters.

This influence effort may ramp up in the months to come as Russia seeks to blunt the effect of international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, according to the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. has notified more than 100 countries of its findings.

California launches public website promoting state abortion services

California launched a publicly funded website Tuesday to promote the state’s abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state.

The website is part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pledge to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 decision that said states could not ban abortion.

The state budget includes $200 million to strengthen access to abortion in California, including $1 million to build a website promoting the state’s abortion services. That website went live Tuesday, following an announcement from Newsom.

Ex-principal is charged with abuse after striking special needs student

A former principal was charged in central California with child abuse after being caught on video striking a special needs student, and his attorney said Tuesday it was out of character for the educator.

Brian Vollhardt, who was the principal of Wolters Elementary, was charged last week with misdemeanor child abuse after surveillance video captured him shoving the child in the school’s cafeteria on June 7.

Documents obtained by the Fresno Bee through a Public Records Act request show prior run-ins between the educator and the student. The principal was accused of forcing the same student to the ground 11 days earlier, putting his knee to the child’s back and holding down the student’s shoulder for “approximately 2-4 minutes,” according to a formal complaint obtained by the newspaper.

Eiffel Tower, other monuments to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy

Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, the Paris mayor announced Tuesday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis in Europe.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the iconic tower that is normally illuminated until 1 a.m. is only one of the city’s monuments and municipal buildings that will be plunged into darkness earlier in the evening as the French capital — like the rest of France and Europe — faces risks of power shortages, rationing and blackouts when energy demand surges this winter.