20220914_NAT_PERSON

Britney Spears likely won’t be returning to the stage anytime soon.

The “Stronger” singer, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday to tell her millions of followers that she will “probably never perform again” due to what she endured during the oppressive conservatorship she was subject to for over a decade, The Guardian reports. An Instagram account that looks to still belong to Spears now comes up under the name Channel 8.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life ... and no I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” Spears wrote, according to the outlet.

Spears is about to come up on a year of freedom this fall after her conservatorship was officially terminated last November.

***

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph's acceptance speech during Monday's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was one of the 2022 ceremony's highlights, and her co-star Tyler James Williams was honored to be a small part of her long-overdue celebration.

The 29-year-old actor, who plays sidelined principal-turned-substitute teacher Gregory Eddie in the Emmy-nominated ABC comedy, escorted the supporting actress winner to the stage after she was overcome with emotion upon hearing her name.

"No matter how old or grown we get NEVER forget those who paved the road that you have the privilege of walking on today," Williams wrote Tuesday on Instagram, sharing a photo of him escorting Ralph to the stage.

"And if the time comes and you so happen to have the honor, walk them down that same road to their flowers,” he continued. “This moment is one of the greatest honors of my career and I will forever shed a tear every time I come across it."