20220918_NAT_BRIEFS

Biden warns Putin on use of nuclear weapon

President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin would face a “consequential” U.S. response if the Russian president used nuclear or chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine.

“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t,” Biden said in an excerpt from an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” when asked what he would say if Putin were considering using tactical nuclear weapons or chemical weapons in the almost 7-month-old conflict. “You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II.”

Biden declined to specify the possible consequences, saying that “the extent of what they do” would determine the response.

“Of course, I’m not going to tell you. It’ll be consequential,” Biden said.

China astronauts test out new space station

Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.

Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong’s installed pumps, a handle to open the hatch door from outside in an emergency, and a foot-stop to fix an astronaut’s feet to a robotic arm, state media said.

China is building its own space station after being excluded by the U.S. from the International Space Station because its military runs the country’s space program. American officials see a host of strategic challenges from China’s space ambitions, echoing the U.S.-Soviet rivalry that prompted the race to the moon in the 1960s.

Biden meets Whelan, Griner families in D.C.

President Joe Biden met Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan, the first face-to-face encounter the president has had with the relatives.

In a statement after the meetings, which were held separately, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”

Still, administration officials have said the meetings were not an indication negotiations with Russia for their release have reached a breakthrough. Russia has not yet responded to a substantial offer, officials said.

Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom challenged his Florida counterpart, Ron DeSantis, to a televised debate, escalating his criticism of Republican governors’ mass transport of migrants to liberal bastions as “reprehensible” and possibly illegal.

“Hey [DeSantis], clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom tweeted Friday afternoon. “Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

On Wednesday evening, DeSantis sent a group of around 50 migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts playground for wealthy liberals. On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused a group of nearly 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., ramping up a tactic used by GOP governors.