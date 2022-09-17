20220918_NAT_PERSON

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the miscarriage she endured two years ago was actually an abortion.

While speaking at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation conference, Teigen said she only recently came to the realization. The conference seeks to help TV creators better understand and portray sensitive issues.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen said her husband, John Legend, helped her process the event after discussing the June decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Teigen had expressed sympathy for those who would have to make a decision about whether to have an abortion, then Legend pointed out she had been one of those people.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage; the world agreed we had a miscarriage; all the headlines said it was a miscarriage,” the model, 36, said. “And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

***

The music of the night is coming to an end — after 35 years.

“Phantom of the Opera,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical about love, obsession, a mysterious masked person — and that iconic chandelier drop!— is closing in early 2023.

Broadway’s longest-running show opened in New York City on Jan. 26, 1988, two years after making a splash in London’s West End.

It will now close its curtains one final time on Broadway’s Majestic Theater on Feb. 18, 2023, a show spokesperson told The New York Times.

The show’s cast, musicians and crew were informed of the decision on Friday.