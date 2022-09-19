20220920_NAT_BRIEFS

Inmate confesses to killing 4 women in 1990, prosecutors say

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.

Gary Muehlberg, a 73-year-old inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center in southeastern Missouri, confessed to the 1990 killings after O’Fallon police Detective Jodi Weber reopened the cold case and linked one of the killings to Muehlberg through DNA testing, authorities said at a news conference.

Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, where the victims’ bodies were found, announced four new counts of first-degree murder against Muehlberg for the killings of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Donna Reitmeyer and Sandy Little.

Muehlberg was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the killing of Kenneth Atchison.

FAA rejects airline request to hire pilots who are less experienced

Federal officials rejected a request by a regional airline facing a pilot shortage to hire co-pilots with half the usual minimum amount of flying experience.

Republic Airways asked for permission to hire pilots with at least 750 hours of flying time if they complete the airline’s training program. However, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was in the public interest to maintain current standards, which generally require 1,500 flight hours for a co-pilot.

Smaller carriers called regional airlines were once allowed to hire co-pilots, who are called first officers, with as few as 250 hours of flying experience. But the minimum was increased after a 2009 Colgan Air plane flying for Continental Airlines crashed near Buffalo, N.Y., killing all 49 people on board and one on the ground.

Judge declares mistrial in killings of Ala. family amid new evidence

A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available.

Attorneys need time to review a “voluminous” amount of material that was contained in the phone belonging to the stepmother of defendant Mason Sisk, who was 14 at the time of the gunshot killings, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise wrote in a one-page decision.

A second trial will begin Feb. 13, a court docket showed.

In ordering a mistrial, Wise said prosecutors didn’t cause the mistrial, and it wasn’t immediately clear why the phone data hadn’t been released earlier.

NASA lander on Mars captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks

A NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteoroids striking the planet’s surface.

Scientists reported Monday that Mars InSight detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021. A satellite orbiting the red planet confirmed the impact locations, as far as 180 miles from the lander.

Scientists are delighted by the detections — a first for another planet.

Launched in 2018, InSight has already detected more than 1,300 marsquakes.