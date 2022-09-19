20220920_NAT_PERSON

Singer Shawn Mendes made a major donation to bring the Wonder of Music program to patients at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Mendes committed $1 million through his foundation. The money will support music therapy activities, music education, songwriting and more through the Toronto-based SickKids Foundation.

“We are so grateful to Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation Canada for their incredible support of SickKids and the music therapy program,” said Carolyn Marshall, a certified music therapist at the hospital.

Along with custom lullabies and music therapy activities, the creation of original pieces will be set to the rhythm of the patients’ heartbeats.

“SickKids is a very special place to me and my hometown of Toronto, and I’m so honoured to support such an important program,” Mendes, 24, said in a press release.

***

The estate for late country legend Kenny Rogers is placing some of his memorabilia and personal effects up for auction next month.

The auction will be held in person at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles and online at julienslive.com.

People can view the 1,200 lots in person Oct. 17-21.

The lots will feature a range of Rogers’ awards, wardrobe, equipment and memorabilia from his recordings, live performances and films as well as furnishings, artwork, jewelry, household and personal items.

An undisclosed portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit organization that pays medical expenses to musicians.