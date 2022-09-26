20220927_NAT_BRIEFS

CBO: Biden’s student debt plan will cost government $400 billion

President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation will cost the federal government about $400 billion over the next 30 years, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

The figures were released Monday in response to a request from Republican lawmakers who oppose Biden’s plan in large part because of its costs. They were quick to cite the estimates as evidence that the plan will “bury” taxpayers, passing along the costs to huge numbers of Americans who never went to college.

First female premier poised to take helm of Italy government

A party with neo-fascist roots won the most votes in Italy’s national election, setting the stage this week for talks to form the country’s first far right-led government since World War II, with Giorgia Meloni at the helm as Italy’s first female premier.

Italy’s lurch to the far right immediately shifted Europe’s geopolitics, placing Meloni’s euroskeptic Brothers of Italy in a position to lead a founding member of the European Union . Italy’s left warned of “dark days” ahead .

Turnout in the Italian election Sunday was a historic low of 64%

Cuba votes to approve same-sex marriage in unusual referendum

Cubans have approved a sweeping “family law” code that would allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt as well as redefining rights for children and grandparents, officials said Monday, though opposition in the national referendum was unusually strong on the Communist Party-governed island.

The measure — which contains more than 400 articles — was approved by 66.9% to 33.1%.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who has promoted the law, acknowledged questions about the measure as he voted on Sunday. On Monday, he celebrated approval of the measure, tweeting “Love is now the law.”

California Governor vetoes mandatory kindergarten law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vetoed legislation Sunday night that would have required children to attend kindergarten — whether through homeschooling, public or private school — before entering first grade at a public school.

As he has with other recent legislative vetoes, Newsom cited the costs associated with providing mandatory kindergarten, about $268 million annually, which he said was not accounted for in the California budget.

Newsom has supported similar legislation in the past.

Canada won’t require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate

The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on planes to guard against COVID-19.

Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.