20220927_NAT_PERSON

The New Mexico state district attorney could file criminal charges against four people, including actor Alec Baldwin, in the fatal shooting on the movie set of “Rust.”

In a recent letter to the state’s finance board, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said as many as four people could face criminal charges in connection with the accident last year that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The letter, first reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican, indicated that her office is considering charges, including homicide as well as gun violations, against four individuals.

“One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” the district attorney wrote in a letter dated Aug. 30 and viewed by the Los Angeles Times. She did not identify other individuals who might be charged.

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, meanwhile, has given birth to a baby girl. The actor and the 38-year-old yoga instructor welcomed their seventh child on Thursday and said they are both feeling “overjoyed.” They told People magazine: “How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world.

***

Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ are ending their multiyear content deal, three years after the tech giant launched its subscription streaming service, sources familiar with the matter said. The partnership, announced in 2018, created original programs for Apple TV+.

At the time, the deal was considered an important step to showing Hollywood the A-list talent that Apple TV+ attracts and the iPhone maker’s ambitions in streaming. Apple executives did not respond to requests for comment.