20221004_NAT_BRIEFS

5 killings in Calif. could be the work of a serial killer, police say

A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted.

None of the men was robbed or beaten before their killings, which all took place within a few square miles of each other, and none appears to have known each other, Stockton police officer Joseph Silva said Monday.

Stockton police on Friday announced an $85,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the slayings, which date back to July 8.

“It definitely meets the definition of a serial killer,” Silva said. “What makes this different is the shooter is just looking for an opportunity and, unfortunately, our victims were alone in a dark area.”

Authorities probing report of scandal at fishing tournament

The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie .

A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.

The winning anglers, Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were immediately disqualified.

Fischer said he cut the fish open because they appeared heavier than typical walleye of that length.

Coed university with ‘women’ in name considers rebranding

Forty years after Mississippi University for Women started enrolling men, its president says the school should consider choosing a more inclusive name.

Men make up about 18% of the 2,700 students at MUW. In a letter to alumni, President Nora Miller said the university is creating a task force to examine a name change.

“I assure you, no matter what happens, we maintain our historic commitment to academic and leadership development for women, forever embracing our status as the first state-supported college for women in the United States,” Miller wrote in the letter sent Friday.

U.S. sanctions Bosnian minister amid anti-corruption effort

The U.S. government imposed sanctions Monday on the head of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation and others, acting less than a week after it levied sanctions on a state prosecutor accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans.

The Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated sanctions Monday against Prime Minister Fadil Novalic, saying he misused pensioner data acquired through his official position in the week before the 2018 elections.

Novalic allegedly used pensioner data to send out letters listing his accomplishments and promised increased pensions.