20221004_NAT_PERSON

Bono’s next tour will be without U2 and without a new album to support.

He will instead promote his memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1.

Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old superstar will visit 14 cities in November, starting in New York City and ending in Madrid.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a statement released Monday. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Other stops include Boston, Nashville and Bono’s native Dublin.

***

Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the former Beatle to cancel several concerts in Canada with his All Starr Band.

Five concert dates from Tuesday to Sunday will be rescheduled.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” said a statement from the band.

The drummer-singer is 82.

Starr’s All Starr Band consists of Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.