20221016_NAT_BRIEFS

Uganda locks down 2 districts in bid to contain spread of Ebola

Ugandan authorities on Saturday imposed a travel lockdown on two Ebola-hit districts as part of efforts to stop the spread of the contagious disease.

The measures announced by President Yoweri Museveni mean residents of the districts of Mubende and Kassanda can’t travel into or out of those areas by private or public means.

All entertainment places, including bars, as well as places of worship are ordered closed, and all burials in those districts must be supervised by health officials, he said.

Ebola has infected 58 people in the East African country since Sept. 20, when authorities declared an outbreak. At least 19 people have died, including four health workers.

Director of Africa’s CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport

The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said he was “mistreated” upon his arrival at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport on Saturday and had decided to return to Africa.

Ahmed Ogwell, who was on his way to attend the World Health Summit opening on Sunday in Berlin, said in a tweet that his attendance at the event was in doubt after an encounter with “immigration personnel who imagine I want to stay back illegally.”

“I’m happier & safer back home in Africa. They invite you then mistreat you,” Ogwell wrote. “It’s time to stay away from non-friendly territories for me. ... Very irritated. I’m done!”

However, the president of the World Health Summit, Axel Fries, said Ogwell had arrived at the conference’s hotel and “can therefore fully contribute” to the summit.

Ogwell did not give details about his alleged mistreatment.

Jury awards $1.5M to woman injured by an LAPD projectile

A federal jury has awarded $1.5 million to a woman who suffered a brain injury two years ago when a Los Angeles police officer shot her with a hard-foam projectile as she left the Lakers’ downtown NBA title celebration.

The ruling came after a three-day civil trial, during which jurors heard evidence of what Kimberly Marroquin’s attorney described as a heavy-handed police response to people thronging the streets following the Lakers’ championship-clinching win in the 2020 NBA Finals. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, she said.

Marroquin was one of several people who were injured .

Trial delayed in Fla. killer clown case following new disclosure

The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown sighting leads at the time.

Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren on Wednesday they had found a “clown sighting file” that defense attorneys had been demanding but prosecutors had been saying they didn’t have, according to a court filing by defense attorneys in the Palm Beach County case.

Defense attorneys in the motion asked for a delay in the first-degree murder trial. The jury trial was canceled Friday.